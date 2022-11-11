Safety tips for driving in heavy rain and wind

(WFSB) - The wind from Nicole may present some problems for those out driving Friday night.

These wind gust can do some strange things to vehicles, especially at night.

You may not get any indication from trees that you pass, because you can’t see the branches.

Also, those branches may now be barren, the leaves having fallen.

On the wet surface, it’s a combination that can make things extremely slick, rather quickly.

“Slow down. Your reaction time is going to be a little different, you want to leave yourself plenty of extra following distance out there so that if you have to make a sudden stop or sudden start there’s enough space in front of you and around you to do that,” said Jana Tidwell with AAA.

“No one is invincible here. These wet leaves are very similar to ice out there on the roadway. You don’t want to fool around, you want to make sure you slow it down,” Jana said.

Jana said AAA has its crews monitoring the storm and traffic throughout the state and will be at the ready to assists motorists.

