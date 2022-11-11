Something’s Cooking: Ascot Catering

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It’s not easy keeping up with Paolo Cianci. The talented young chef is busy tackling the biggest challenge of his career.

“It’s a lot of responsibility on my shoulders but you know what I’ve worked real hard to be able to handle it,” said Paolo.

Paolo is handling the lion share of the holiday meal cooking at Ascot Catering in Wethersfield for the first time.

It’s hectic but Paolo looks at the challenge as an opportunity.

“I love being able to share my food with other people,” said Paolo.

Paolo’s menu feeds 6-8 people and includes a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the trimming like veggies, stuffing, cranberry sauce mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. all for $225.

“I would definitely book early because I know a lot of the caterers are getting very busy we are making up for lost time,” said Thomas Sapia, owner of Ascot Catering.

Thomas said this has been a difficult holiday season for caterers because of high prices, inflation, and some food shortages, but Ascot is ready thanks to their more than 20 years of experience.

“We’re not a Michelin star restaurant but we put out a really good product, nice presentation, and we have nice people working here,” said Thomas.

“I like to toss the turkey with a little bit of gravy just to make it nice and moist during the cooking process,” said Paolo.

Paolo and the Ascot team will even show you how to enjoy their leftovers after the meal. Paolo is making us his gobble worthy Thanksgiving calzone.

Just roll out a little pizza dough, coat one half with mashed potatoes, and top it with turkey, veggies, stuffing, and any of your other leftovers.

Then fold it over and throw it in the oven.

Take it out when it’s golden brown and Paolo says you’ll feel the magic of Thanksgiving as soon as you take a bite!

“That’s my favorite part about it being able to feed other people and seeing how much they love the food I make,” Paolo said.

If you want Ascot Catering to feed your family this thanksgiving you need to order by Wednesday.

