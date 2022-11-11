Rt. 4 in Burlington closed due to 2-car collision

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are on scene at a 2-car accident in Burlington early Friday morning.

At about 6 A.M., first responders received calls for a 2-car accident on Collinsville Rd at Town line on Rt. 4.

Motor Vehicle Crash: BURLINGTON - RT 4 IS CLOSED Between Spielman Highway & Huckleberry Hill Rd because of a Crash (2 Vehicle). Reported... — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) November 11, 2022

The road is shut down at this time.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There was no further information immediately available.

