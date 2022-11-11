Rt. 4 in Burlington closed due to 2-car collision
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are on scene at a 2-car accident in Burlington early Friday morning.
At about 6 A.M., first responders received calls for a 2-car accident on Collinsville Rd at Town line on Rt. 4.
The road is shut down at this time.
Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
There was no further information immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.