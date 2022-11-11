Tropical Storm Nicole shakes up high school football schedule

(WFSB) - The timing of Tropical Storm Nicole has had an impact on the high school football schedule.

It’s not that simple, to change a football game from one day to another.

You have to get game officials, bus drivers, the people who take tickets and work the snack shacks, as well as security.

There’s a lot of moving parts.

There were 30 games scheduled for Friday night.

Now there are just 10.

Rham at Avon won our game of the week poll. They’re not playing Friday night.

Instead, the game was moved to Monday at 6 p.m.

The huge game between the 2 unbeatens, Hamden at West Haven. They’re not playing, instead moved to Saturday at 6 p.m.

Wethersfield at Middletown, are playing Saturday at 4 p.m.

There are 31 games on the schedule for Thursday night, 10 for Friday night, 23 for Saturday and two for Monday.

There’s no concern about a short turn around for the teams playing Monday.

The four teams involved, Torrington, Holy Cross, Avon and Rham don’t play again until Thanksgiving week.

