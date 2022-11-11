Veterans Day events scheduled to honor those who answered the call

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Friday, people in Connecticut around the country honored and celebrated those who have served their country.

Veterans Day ceremonies were planned across the state.

At 10:30 a.m., a wreath-laying was planned at the East Hartford Public Library at the World War I Memorial.

At the event, a short program was planned, followed by a reading of the names on the memorial.

It was one of many events scheduled for Friday to thank veterans of every age.

In war time and in peace, for those lost on the battlefield and those still living, Veterans Day is about reflection as much as it is gratitude.

There’s a wreath-laying at Milford City Hall at 10:45 a.m.

There will also be ceremonies at UConn and in New Britain’s Central Park at 11 a.m.

Friday afternoon, Middletown officials said they recognize and remember those who served at 2 p.m. in the State Veterans Cemetery.

The holiday meant government-run agencies were closed, and the U.S. Postal Service shut down for the day.

It’s a brief pause in the middle of people’s busy lives, the least people can do to thank those who put their own lives on hold and answered the call.

