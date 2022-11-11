What parents can do as cases of RSV in children continue to surge

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals everywhere are overwhelmed with children suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV).

The respiratory virus is particularly dangerous for premature babies, but a new study shows even healthy children are getting sick.

Eyewitness News checked with Connecticut Children’s in Hartford to see why this is happening and what parents can do.

RSV is not uncommon or unusual, but what is different is that we are seeing it earlier and more children are getting sicker from this virus.

Children all over the world are ending up in the hospital with severe breathing problems from RSV.

The common respiratory virus can lead to death.

“Our hospital is extremely full to the extent we have children waiting for beds in the main hospital,” said Dr. Ian Michelow at Connecticut Children’s.

Michelow is a pediatrician who specializes in infectious diseases at Connecticut Children’s.

He says RSV can begin with a runny nose and a low-grade fever but after four days, the symptoms should get better.

But more and more children start having difficulty breathing.

Why are more children getting so sick from a common respiratory virus? Michelow said it may have to do with COVID.

“When children were asked to stay away from others and wear masks and not go to school. Ordinarily these viruses caused very mild illnesses. But ordinarily over the years children would develop immunity and what’s happened over the last three years they haven’t developed an immunity,” Michelow said.

He said we are seeing more virus circulating in our communities and when babies and small children get infected with more than one virus, they are unable to get better on their own.

Michelow said the best way for parents to protect their children is for everyone to get vaccinated.

Children as young as 6 months can get both COVID and flu vaccines.

“You can make a difference for you and your family because remember adults if they are also getting protected by a vaccine, they are protecting their children, entire families should be getting vaccines,” Michelow said.

Doctors feel vaccines are not only helpful in protecting children from RSV, but the flu and many other viruses.

