3 UConn students sent to hospital after tree falls on car at Huskies Tavern

Generic ambulance photo
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Three UConn students were transported to local hospitals after a tree fell on a car at Huskies Tavern Friday.

According to school officials, UConn emergency personnel received a report that a tree fell on a car shortly before 11:00 pm.

Officials say the car was occupied when the tree struck the vehicle. Officials do not know how many people were in the car at the time of the incident.

Four of the five people on scene were UConn students, school officials say.

Three students were transported to Windham Hospital via ambulance for evaluation and treatment. One student was transferred to Hartford Hospital for additional treatment.

Two other people on scene refused medical treatment.

Officials say injuries were non-life threatening.

School officials say Friday’s stormy weather was a factor, but the incident is currently under investigation.

