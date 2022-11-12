Contests
Boy Scouts hold ‘Thanks for Giving’ drive despite wind, rain

Boy Scouts in Milford went ahead with their Thanksgiving drive despite the threat of wind and rain from the remnants of Nicole.
By Dylan Fearon and Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Boy Scouts in Milford went ahead with their Thanksgiving drive despite the threat of wind and rain from the remnants of Nicole.

This year marked the 18th year for the annual Thanks for Giving Food Drive.

It happened at Wasson Field Saturday morning.

“Our goal is to get a frozen turkey to every family,” said Todd Munn, one of the event’s organizers.

The drive was looking for donations of frozen turkeys and non perishable food items such as peanut butter, jelly, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

“We will be here all day, and you will find your favorite scouts manning grocery stores around town accepting your donations if you can’t make it to the field,” drive organizers posted to social media.

