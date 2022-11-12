Downed trees reported on roads across the state

(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning.

Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester.

Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton.

“There is a tree and wires down on Highview Drive just in from Birge Park Road (Route 4),” said the Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department. “Highview is closed between Route 4 and Otto Drive. Eversource was notified and were responding.”

The debris was from the wind and rain that came with the remnants of Nicole.

