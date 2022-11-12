Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Downed trees reported on roads across the state

Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker checked out the conditions in Haddam as Nicole's remnants moved through on Saturday morning.
By Lorin Richardson and Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Public works and transportation crews reported down trees and limbs on roads all over the state on Saturday morning.

Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker found limbs on roads in Colchester.

Firefighters closed a road near Route 4 in Harwinton.

“There is a tree and wires down on Highview Drive just in from Birge Park Road (Route 4),” said the Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department. “Highview is closed between Route 4 and Otto Drive. Eversource was notified and were responding.”

The debris was from the wind and rain that came with the remnants of Nicole.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Stay updated on the storm with the Channel 3 Weather App. Download it here.

Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out wet conditions and downed trees in Colchester Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

tracking storms in Litchfield County - WFSB
Technical Discussion: The remnants of Nicole move out this morning. Expect a mostly sunny Saturday!

Latest News

Avery Point Nicole's remnants - WFSB
Ferocious wind, rain from Nicole’s remnants impact Connecticut shoreline
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island, Ga., Thursday afternoon.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
Preparing for Nicole - Milford - WFSB
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is tracking Tropical Storm Nicole.
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole