Ferocious wind, rain from Nicole’s remnants impact Connecticut shoreline

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline on Saturday morning.

The former tropical depression started delivering those elements to the state on Friday.

The conditions persisted despite the storm being an inland one, not coastal one. They also led to record-breaking warm temperatures.

Water levels near Avery Point in Groton were noticeably higher on Saturday morning.

“We’re staying inside,” said Kristine Wilson of New London. “It can be nasty. Hopefully we don’t see anything too crazy. But next to the water, it’s always a risk for me.”

