Ferocious wind, rain from Nicole’s remnants impact Connecticut shoreline

The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline on Saturday morning.
By Dylan Fearon and Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The rain and wind from the remnants of Nicole pounded Connecticut’s shoreline on Saturday morning.

The former tropical depression started delivering those elements to the state on Friday.

The conditions persisted despite the storm being an inland one, not coastal one. They also led to record-breaking warm temperatures.

Water levels near Avery Point in Groton were noticeably higher on Saturday morning.

“We’re staying inside,” said Kristine Wilson of New London. “It can be nasty. Hopefully we don’t see anything too crazy. But next to the water, it’s always a risk for me.”

Keep an eye on the remnants of Nicole with the WFSB Weather App. Download it here.

Read the technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Nicole's remnants led to wet, windy conditions at Avery Point in Groton on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

