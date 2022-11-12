Man accused of leading crew that smashed stores across the state to steal ATMs

OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A man faces more than 40 charges in connection with a damage-riddled spree of ATM thefts across the state.

Police in Old Saybrook said on Friday that they arrested Jose Malave, 34, of New Britain.

Malave was charged with conspiracy to to commit third-degree burglary and 41 other criminal charges.

Old Saybrook police said their investigation followed the theft of an ATM from a Henny Penny convenience store and gas station at 583 Boston Post Rd. on Dec. 6, 2021. During the theft, they said Malave led a crew that smashed the widows of the convenience store, tied a rope to the ATM that was attached to their stolen vehicle, and drove off. The action ripped the machine out of the store through the front glass doors and caused significant damage.

During the investigation, detectives said they were able to link Malave to nine other ATM thefts across the state. The thefts took place in Old Saybrook, Mansfield, Coventry, Norwalk, West Haven, East Haven, New London, Old Lyme, Centerbrook, and East Hartford.

With the permission of various state’s attorneys, detectives were obtained an arrest warrant for Malave for the crimes committed in the other jurisdictions.

Malave was held on a $500,000 court-set bond.

The investigation remained active and more additional arrests were expected, police said.

“This is an example of good old fashion police work combined with the use of today’s technology”, said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook police. “As a society we must not let criminals who invade our communities in an attempt to destroy the quality of life we enjoy get away, they must be brought to justice.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.