Meeting Connecticut’s oldest World War II veteran

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - She’s 105 years old, humble with a beautiful smile, and the oldest World War II veteran in Connecticut.

A big thank you to all veterans today, including Elsie Lignelli.

Eyewitness News spoke with Elsie on her service and secrets to a long life.

“So here I am! I’m still going!” said Elsie, who was an Army medic in World War II.

Elsie has been out of the Army for more than 75 years.

She still knows the importance of being on time, right on time to speak with Eyewitness News.

She was the first one in the dining hall for lunch at the Solstice Senior Living Facility.

Waiting for her friends to arrive, always greeting them with a wave, showing off her radiant smile.

“I’m glad I joined the service. I’ve never been sorry,” said Elsie.

It’s something she’s extremely proud of.

She’s also proud of being 105 years old, the oldest World War II veteran in Connecticut.

Born in East Lyme, Elsie was just trying to find herself in her twenties.

“I was sort of a loose end, so I decided to join the Army,” Elsie said.

It was the 1940s. She served as an Army medic in a hospital near Macon, Georgia earning the rank Private First Class.

“I never worked so hard in all my life, but it was alright,” said Elsie. “Most of them were all young. Just recruits some of them had measles and mumps and whatever. It was a stressful time for all of us I think.”

“There is a Wall of Honor at Solstice that honors all the veterans that live in facility.

There are 30 pictures of veterans on the wall, even one of Elsie 80 years ago.

Channel 3 couldn’t say goodbye to Elsie without asking for her secrets to a long, happy life.

“It’s just day to day. You get one day older, one day older,” Elsie said. “You have to look on the bright side of things. What’s the sense of dwelling on things that aren’t pleasant?”

