Meriden man dies following head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Meriden man is dead after a head-on collision on Route 4 in Burlington.

According to state police, the accident occurred just after 6:00 am on Friday.

A Chevrolet was driving westbound on Route 4 when it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane.

The Chevrolet struck a Ford head on, police reports say.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet, 38-year-old Anthony Martocci, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was transported to St. Francis hospital for serious injuries, police say.

The accident is still under investigation.

