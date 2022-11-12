Norwalk Police look to identify armed robbers

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects.

At 9:05pm on Tuesday, the Police Department received a call from an employee at a business on Liberty Square who said he was just robbed by two men with handguns.

According to the victim, the men stole cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male wearing grey sweatpants, a black hoodie style sweatshirt, a black beanie style hat, and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male, wearing black sweatpants, black hoodie style sweatshirt, black beanie style hat and black sneakers or boots.

The suspect was not injured, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Nick Kougioumtzidis by telephone at 203-854-3185, or by email at nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.org.

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police at 203-854-3111, www.norwalkpd.com, or by sending a text to “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

