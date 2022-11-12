Torrington homeowner finds bullet hole in garage window

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A homeowner in Torrington woke up to find a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning.

Torrington Police say they received a call from a homeowner a little after 1:00 am reporting they found a bullet hole in their garage window.

Police say this incident occurred at a home on New Harwinton Road and Persechino Drive.

According to video surveillance, a white SUV or pickup truck was seen in the area at the time of the gunshot.

Police are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to contact the Torrington Police Department.

“At this time, police do not believe that the occupants of the home were targeted in any way but would like to hear from the public if there was a possible accidental discharge in the area, or someone may have witnessed something to explain these circumstances,” Detective Kevin Tieman says in a statement.

