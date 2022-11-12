Contests
UConn football bowl eligible after upset win against No. 19 Liberty

The UConn Huskies.
The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Huskies won their third-straight game and become bowl eligible for the first-time since the 2015 season.

The Huskies won 36-33 against No. 19 Liberty.

UConn’s six wins so far is their most since going 6-7 in 2015 and their 5-1 record at home this season is the most wins at home since a 6-0 campaign in 2010.

Fullback Robert Burns racked-up a career-high 104 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown.

Rosa capped off the Huskies opening eight-play, 51-yard drive with a 16-yard scoring run. Following a Liberty field goal, the Huskies pushed their lead to 14-3 as junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell scooped up a fumble by quarterback Kaidon Salter and ran untouched for a 31-yard score.

Rosa opened the fourth quarter with a 27-yard touchdown and the Huskies re-took the lead, 28-27.

UConn forced a three-and-out punt and after failing on their own fourth-down try, ended the game on defense by turning over Liberty on downs with 41 seconds left.

The Huskies will close out the regular season next Saturday, November 19 with a trip to West Point and a match-up with the Black Knights.

