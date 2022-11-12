Contests
Wind concerns on the shoreline as remnants of Nicole arrive

Wind concerns on the shoreline
By Bryant Reed
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - It’s a slow buildup of what’s to come. Rain has been off and on over the past few hours.

The concern with Nicole, especially in the coastal towns like New London, isn’t any flooding. It’s the winds that people need to be cautious of.

Wind speeds could reach up to about 50 mph in some areas and we know that can be dangerous.

In some cases, power lines could snap and debris from trees could cover roadways.

Eyewitness News talked to the Dept. of Transportation about what to expect if you do end up driving in these conditions and how you can stay safe.

“Really encouraging people to stay alert, put down your cell phone, reduce distractions when you’re driving in inclement weather like we’re going to have this weekend,” said Shannon King Burnham, DOT Strategic Communications Manager.

