WPLR’s AJ raises $22,000 for charity... from the confines of a box

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A co-host for a popular morning radio show raised thousands of dollars for charity by confining himself to a tiny glass box.

AJ from “Chaz and AJ” on WPLR camped out inside the box for 24 hours at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus in New Haven.

The radio station said AJ got in the box at 9 a.m. on Thursday and was freed exactly 24 hours later. The whole time, Middle of the Road’s “Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep” played on repeat just for him.

The stunt garnered $22,000 in cash for charity.

Also, every time $1,000 was raised, AJ was hoisted 75 feet in the air in a K&J Tree Service bucket truck. WPLR said that eventually, listeners paid extra to have him not go up in the bucket because he was so afraid.

AJ raised the money for the annual Chaz and AJ McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven Toy Drive, which is scheduled for Dec. 9 at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven. The radio station said that this year’s event will raise toys and cash for five local Connecticut charities that serve children in need.

“This is the fifth year that AJ has done this, and it truly shows his dedication to raising money for kids that need it this holiday season,” said Chaz. “We really gave him quite a challenge this time and he truly stepped up.”

“I’m just happy to be home,” AJ said. “But despite the terrible song, my fear of heights, and living in that box, I am so happy our listeners stepped up the way they did, and we will be able to make Christmas really special for those in need this year.”

Local Connecticut children’s charities were encouraged to apply here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.