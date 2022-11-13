Bridgeport Police warn of phone scam impersonating officers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the public about a financial telephone scam.

Police say the callers pose as representatives of Police Departments and falsely assert criminal legal action in exchange for money.

Bridgeport Police say they have been notified of multiple telephone calls regarding scammers impersonating members of the department.

These scammers attempt to extort individuals by claiming they are delinquent for jury duty.

The scammers falsely claim the individual has an active arrest warrant for jury duty violations which requires them to pay a fine.

Police warn that these calls are fake and members of the department would never solicit anyone for money.

Here is what you should do if you receive an unsolicited phone call like these:

Do not give in to pressure to take immediate action.

Do not engage in any conversation, as scammers may record your response.

Do not provide your credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to the caller.

Do not send money if a caller tells you to wire money, use a mobile cash app, or pay with a prepaid debit card.

Do not travel to any location the caller has asked you to go to.

Call your local police department immediately to report this crime.

If you have been a victim of this scam in Bridgeport, you can contact the Bridgeport Police Department Financial Crimes Unit, Detective Frank Podpolucha, at 203 581-5210.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.