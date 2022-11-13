CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury.

The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7 multiplier.

Tickets can be validated at any CT Lottery Retailer through their terminal.

