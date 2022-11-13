Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday

CT Lottery says a $45,000 Keno ticket will expire if someone does not claim their prize soon
CT Lottery says a $45,000 Keno ticket will expire if someone does not claim their prize soon(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon.

According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury.

The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7 multiplier.

Tickets can be validated at any CT Lottery Retailer through their terminal.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Weather
Technical Discussion: Much Cooler Today With Showers This Morning.. Then Chilly Weather Settles In For The Week Ahead!
Viewer Photo
Tractor trailer crash shuts down multiple lanes on I-84 west, east in Hartford
Generic gun and money
Suspect intentionally strikes unmarked police car as he attempts to flee