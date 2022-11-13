Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation.

Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card.

This event is an important community safety initiative for the Waterbury area, providing individuals an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted and/or unsecured guns to help reduce the risk of homicides, suicides, unintentional shootings, domestic violence and to prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands – such as children, individuals who may be facing mental health crisis, individuals with dementia, perpetrators of domestic violence, and criminals. WPD would like to thank our sponsors and/or partners which include Saint Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury Hospital, Project Longevity (Waterbury), City of Waterbury and Police Activity League of Waterbury.

