Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event

WPD is pleased to announce that we collected 59 various types of firearms during this event.(Waterbury Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation.

Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card.

This event is an important community safety initiative for the Waterbury area, providing individuals an opportunity to

safely dispose of unwanted and/or unsecured guns to help reduce the risk of homicides, suicides, unintentional

shootings, domestic violence and to prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands – such as children, individuals who

may be facing mental health crisis, individuals with dementia, perpetrators of domestic violence, and criminals.

WPD would like to thank our sponsors and/or partners which include Saint Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury Hospital, Project

Longevity (Waterbury), City of Waterbury and Police Activity League of Waterbury.

Waterbury Police Department

