Police vehicle struck as suspects attempt to flee

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - West Haven Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle with a misuse plate at the Citgo Gas Station on Elm Street.

As officers attempted to confront the vehicle, the operator attempted to flee and intentionally struck an unmarked police vehicle, then reversed into a dumpster.

The vehicle was pinned against the dumpster and after a brief struggle, the occupants were removed, according to police.

The front passenger was identified as convicted felon Giovanni Cabasquini.

He was found to be in possession of a 9mm “Polymer 80″ ghost gun with 30 round extended magazine, $2,750 in cash, and 30 capsules of crack cocaine packaged for sale.

The driver was identified as convicted felon Taylon Silva.

He was found to be was found to be on intense pre-trial probation for a pending gun charge.

Cabasquini was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, illegally altering the identifications of a firearm, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, possession with intent to sell narcotics, and possession of a controlled substance.

Silva was charged with interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment 1st, and a host of motor vehicle charges.

