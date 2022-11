KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident.

State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm.

Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at this time.

Route 6 is currently open.

