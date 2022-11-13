Contests
Suspect in custody after knocking on doors with knife, barricading

WFSB File.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2:30pm, security at 376 Washington Avenue reported to police that a tenant was inside the building and knocking on doors with a knife.

The Bridgeport Police along with AMR were dispatched to the scene while residents secured in their apartments.

At that time, the suspect went back inside their unit.

Police were successful in convincing the suspect to open the door so they could speak with him.

The suspect was placed into custody without incident, according to police.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

