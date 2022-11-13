Contests
Tractor trailer crash shuts down multiple lanes on I-84 west, east in Hartford

Viewer Photo
Viewer Photo(K. Kibbe)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A tractor trailer crash on I-84 in Hartford closed multiple lanes on the highway Sunday.

According to state police, the accident occurred shortly before 7:45 a.m.

The accident happened on I-84 east by Exit 48.

The crash resulted in the tractor trailer catching on fire. The fire department responded and put out the fire.

One lane is open on the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway.

