VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 5pm this evening, the Vernon Fire Department and Tolland Fire Department responded to 68 Grove Street for a working fire.

Two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red cross.

Injuries are unclear at this time.

