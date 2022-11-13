Vigil held for fallen officers one month later

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - One month ago, two Bristol Police officers were gunned down after being ambushed by a man with an assault weapon.

Tonight, to honor them, a vigil was held outside the Bristol Police Department.

“It’s such a heartbreaking situation.... so heartbreaking for everyone,” said Allen Yandow, Bristol.

Weeks have passed but many are still struggling with the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

A cruiser has sat outside the department since that sad day. It is covered with flowers and cards.

They came with blue glowsticks to back the blue.

The Lambo family joined a large crowd outside the Bristol Police Department for a vigil.

“I am pretty close to their age and having a little one, it kind of relates to officer DeMonte having a baby and already had two kids. It’s got to be rough, especially around the holidays,” said Joe Lambo, Bristol.

Officers Hamzy and DeMonte were responding to a 911 call but they were set up and ambushed by Nicholas Brutcher.

Brutcher was waiting on the lawn with tactical gear and an AR-15.

A third officer, Alec Iurato, was shot in the leg but still managed to fire a shot that killed Brutcher.

Some people who attended knew the officers, but many did not.

This horrible tragedy has scarred the community, and for them a way to heal is to come together.

“Events like this do bring us together, it allows us to remember how important these officers were,” said Jeff Caggiano, Bristol Mayor.

Bristol was lit up with blue lights to show support from around the town.

“A lot of people will carry this in their hearts the rest of their lives. It may not be talked about as much as time goes on, but I don’t think it’s going to leave anybody,” said Steve Gintick, Bristol.

