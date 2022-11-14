1 injured in overnight shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Local police say a man walked into the hospital overnight with a gunshot wound.
At approximately 1:22 A.M., Hartford police responded to an a local hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
The victim was in his thirties and the injuries were non-life threatening.
Police say the shooting occurred in the area of 133 Newfield Avenue.
No further information was immediately available.
