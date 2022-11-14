Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Controversial sign outside home in Morris ‘protected by Constitution,’ town says

By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRIS, CT (WFSB) - A sign erected outside of a home in Morris has raised concerns from people who’ve had to drive by it.

The sign was posted outside of a home on Route 209.

A Channel 3 viewer took a picture of it and sent it to the newsroom.

It referenced “Americans murdered” and open boarders being “death 4 America.” It also alluded to a Democrat invasion supporting Nazis.

A controversial sign at a home on Route 209 in Morris is protected by the Constitution,...
A controversial sign at a home on Route 209 in Morris is protected by the Constitution, according to the town's first selectman.(iWitness)

Channel 3 reached out to the town’s first selectman, and he said there was nothing the town could do.

“We are aware of the sign that you have pictured in the email and have researched to see if any laws or regulations have been violated and we have found that there are no violations,” said Tom Weik, first selectman, Morris. “While we may not agree with what is painted on the side of the barn, there is nothing the town can do about it as it is freedom of speech, protected by our Constitution.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trevor Noah planned a stop at Foxwoods Resort Casino on May 26, 2023.
Trevor Noah coming to Foxwoods Resorts Casino
"The Special 2our."
Lizzo to make tour stop in Hartford
Emergency crews were called to what was described as a "construction accident" on Riley Road in...
Emergency crews called to construction accident in Simsbury
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast