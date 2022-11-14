Controversial sign outside home in Morris ‘protected by Constitution,’ town says

MORRIS, CT (WFSB) - A sign erected outside of a home in Morris has raised concerns from people who’ve had to drive by it.

The sign was posted outside of a home on Route 209.

A Channel 3 viewer took a picture of it and sent it to the newsroom.

It referenced “Americans murdered” and open boarders being “death 4 America.” It also alluded to a Democrat invasion supporting Nazis.

A controversial sign at a home on Route 209 in Morris is protected by the Constitution, according to the town's first selectman. (iWitness)

Channel 3 reached out to the town’s first selectman, and he said there was nothing the town could do.

“We are aware of the sign that you have pictured in the email and have researched to see if any laws or regulations have been violated and we have found that there are no violations,” said Tom Weik, first selectman, Morris. “While we may not agree with what is painted on the side of the barn, there is nothing the town can do about it as it is freedom of speech, protected by our Constitution.”

