Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening.

Plowing companies across the state are getting ready.

Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape.

They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined.

This time of year in October and November they usually start prepping for the winter months. That includes going through plows and salt spreaders to make sure they’re working.

They’re doing that today for the snow tomorrow. They plow commercially and are getting ready for the busiest season of the year. With the first snow on the way, there are a lot of mixed reactions but it’s a sure sign we are not too far away from winter.

“It’s always our toughest season because we’re trying to get each season lined up, materials for each season specifically salt and deicing materials just trying to get everything ready to go and then trying to finish fall clean ups before the winter season,” said Doyle.

“I love the snow, I do especially the first snow get out there and it’s all nice and fresh and white yea I really like the snow,” said Janine Lusby of Torrington.

“You know take it or leave it, it just comes with living up here you have to make sure your vehicles are maintained and whatnot so that way they can survive the weather,” said Seamus Kelly of Torrington.

