CT to get millions from Google location tracking settlement

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut will get a chunk of a $391.5 million multistate settlement from Google over the company’s location tracking practices.

State Attorney General William Tong announced on Monday that Connecticut would receive more than $6.5 million from the settlement.

Tong was among 39 other attorneys general who were involved in the settlement.

He called it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history.

“This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in an era of increasing reliance on technology, Tong said. “Location data is among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects, and there are so many reasons why a consumer may opt-out of tracking. Our investigation found that Google continued to collect this personal information even after consumers told them not to. That is an unacceptable invasion of consumer privacy, and a violation of state law. People deserve to have greater control over—and understanding of—how their data is being used. My office has been at the forefront of that effort, and we will continue to take on big tech as we move to enforce Connecticut’s new consumer privacy law.”

In May of this year, Connecticut passed the Connecticut Data Privacy Act. Tong said it provides Connecticut consumers baseline privacy rights, including the right to access, delete, and stop the sale of their data. It also requires companies to be transparent about how they use and secure data, as well as obtain consumer consent before collecting certain categories of sensitive information—including precise location data.

Location data is a key part of Google’s digital advertising business and among the most sensitive and valuable personal information Google collects, Tong said. Even a limited amount of location data can expose a person’s identity and routines and be used to infer personal details. Google uses this data to build detailed user profiles and target ads to consumers on behalf of its advertising customers.

The attorneys general opened the Google investigation following a 2018 Associated Press article that revealed Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.” The article focused on two Google account settings: Location History and Web & App Activity. While Location History is “off” by default and must be enabled by a user, Web & App Activity, a separate account setting, is automatically “on” when users set up a Google account—including all Android phone users.

As detailed in the settlement, the attorneys general found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014. Specifically, Google misled users about the scope of the Location History setting, the fact that the Web & App Activity setting existed and also collected location information, and the extent to which consumers who use Google products and services could limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings.

“Consumers have a right to know if and how their data is being used,” said Michelle H. Seagull, commissioner, Department of Consumer Protection. “Companies like Google have a duty to be transparent in their data collection and advertising practices, and clearly give consumers the option to opt out of data sharing, including location tracking.”

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its location tracking practices.

It also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and requires Google to make its account controls more user-friendly.

