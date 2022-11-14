Inflation puts squeeze on CT families during Thanksgiving season

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Prices at local supermarkets have soared in recent months due to inflation.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, local families have to spend more to put a meal on the table this holiday season.

The bird flu that swept through the poultry population is partially to blame for the increase in prices, according to farmers.

For example, a whole frozen turkey has been about $2.45 per pound, up 70 cents from last year.

Mary Graham of West Haven said she thought it could be cheaper to go out to dinner rather than cook at home.

“Everything is high right now and I feel sorry for the shoppers preparing dinner this year, and I’m quite sure they’re looking for deals and I hope they can find some deals this year,” Graham said.

Grocery prices have increased 12.4 percent since the beginning of 2022 and food costs have increased an additional 0.6 percent between October and September, analysts said.

They said there are deals out there, but shoppers need to hunt for them. Aldi’s and BJ’s are running promotions to sell Thanksgiving items at last year’s prices.

Local organizations said they’ve doing their best to help families that might struggle to put food on the table.

Connecticut Foodshare is hosting its annual turkey drive Monday morning at Goodwin University in Hartford.

Officials said helping out is very easy. All donors need to do is drive up, hand over their donations, and drive away.

People don’t even need to get out of their car.

Connecticut Foodshare said its goal was to help nearly 50,000 families this holiday season.

More information about ways to help Connecticut Foodshare can be found here.

Consumers are finding nearly everything to be more expensive during this holiday season.

