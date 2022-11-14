Lawmakers could extend state’s gas tax suspension

(WFSB) - The current state gas tax is suspended until November 30, but lawmakers may extend that suspension for another three months.

The economy and inflation have some struggling to make ends meet.

This is something that lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, want to see happen.

Governor Lamont is negotiating with both sides and said he’s on board.

The current gas tax of 25 cents was suspended until November 30, which means as of December 1 the tax would come back.

Connecticut has a big surplus right now and this money could help make gas a little more affordable.

“As families as we can help across the state of Connecticut, across all towns, it’s an important thing to get some assistance out there,” said Beth Russell of West Hartford.

This would have to be done quickly, which means legislators would have to return to the state capitol for a special session and they would have to vote before December 1.

