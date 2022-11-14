Missing 79-year-old found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, East Hartford Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes.

Wilmes was reported missing by family.

Multiple departments responded for the search.

East Hartford Police say after a lengthy investigation, Wilmes was found deceased this morning in Glastonbury.

As of this time there are no signs of criminal activity, according to police.

The Glastonbury Police Department will be leading the death investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.