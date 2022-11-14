New Haven police investigate shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store.

Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening.

Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man.

He was shot at the scene of what police said looked like a robbery.

American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The store clerk was being treated for serious injuries.

Police mentioned that he was in stable condition at this time.

Officers processed the scene and recovered ballistic evidence and surveillance footage.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit took over lead of the investigation.

Police asked witnesses to contact the New Haven police department at 203-946-6304.

