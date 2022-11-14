Person struck, killed by driver in Avon

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Avon on Monday morning.

According to Avon police, the unidentified pedestrian was hit on the area of 30 East Main St. around 6 a.m.

The victim was trying to cross the street and struck by a driver who was headed westbound, police said.

The driver remained on the scene and tried to help with life-saving measures, police said. The driver was also said to be cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information about how the crash happened was encouraged to call Avon police at 860-409-4216.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.