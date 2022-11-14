Rhode Island man killed in Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - A man from Rhode Island died in a crash that happened in Killingly over the weekend.

State police identified the victim as 64-year-old Brian T. Carney of Pawtucket, RI.

The crash happened Saturday just before 3:15 p.m.

Carney was headed east on Route 6 when he struck a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection with Cucumber Hill Road.

Carney suffered life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

He was transported to Day Kimball Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle he hit was not hurt.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday.

