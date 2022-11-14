Sandy Hook memorial opens in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Nearly 10 years after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, a new memorial was unveiled.

December 14th, 2012 was one of the saddest days in Connecticut history when twenty students and six adults were killed inside Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“It’s beautiful,” said Jenny Hubbard, Mother of Sandy Hook victim Catherine Hubbard. “Some place to center and reflect and mission accomplished. It’s beautiful.”

The memorial to the twenty-six victims is peaceful, secluded, and serene, just what Jenny Hubbard and other Sandy Hook parents and families were hoping for.

“When you have a tragedy like Sandy Hook or any tragedy that rocks a community, it’s nice to have a place that marks that moment,” said Jenny.

It will be ten years next month that Jenny’s daughter Catherine Hubbard, 6, was killed in the Sandy Hook Shooting.

“It’s a blink and yet it’s a complete and total lifetime,” Jenny said.

The memorial on Riverside Road in Newtown is open to the public a day after the families held a private ceremony.

The memorial features a large plaque with a quote from former President Barack Obama, who visited Newtown two days after the shooting.

While he was there, he said he offers the love and prayers of a nation and said, ‘we have wept with you.’

The memorial also features a sycamore tree in the middle of a reflection pool with twenty-six wreathes in the water for the twenty-six victims.

Each wreath holds a candle and a paper note with their name on it.

Victims names are also engraved on the surrounding wall.

“It was a beautiful tribute to the uniqueness of all of our loved ones,” said Jenny.

