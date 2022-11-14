Trevor Noah coming to Foxwoods Resorts Casino

MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - Comedian Trevor Noah has penciled in a stop in Connecticut on his world tour.

Noah will be making a stop at Foxwoods Resort Casino on May 26.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The stop is part of his 2023 Off The Record Tour, which is produced by Live Nation.

The tour starts in January in Atlanta.

He plans to visit 28 cities across the country.

International dates will be announced later, Live Nation said.

