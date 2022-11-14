Two new schools to be built in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Cheshire will be getting two brand new schools after the majority of voters there checked “yes” on their ballots.

The referendum had a cost of more than $166 million.

Voters greenlit a big modernization plan for the entire school district.

The new school will be built at Marion Road and Jarvis Street.

The school will be for elementary students.

On the other side of town, Norton Elementary will be replaced with a new school.

Chapman Elementary and Darcey School will be closed down and turned over to the town.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Solan said rising enrollment was the big driver for this modernization effort.

The district already hit enrollment numbers they were predicted to hit in the next decade.

“We have a lot of housing turnover, we have a lot of housing construction, and so we’re really right now already kind of adjusting what we’re dealing with to accommodate that,” said Solan.

