Unsolved murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder.

A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015.

Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed.

Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward for information that solves the case.

Police said anyone with information to call the Cold Case tip line 860-722-8477.

