Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Unsolved murder in Hartford

Ricardo Rivera was shot and killed in Hartford on October 21, 2015.
Ricardo Rivera was shot and killed in Hartford on October 21, 2015.(Hartford police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder.

A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015.

Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed.

Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward for information that solves the case.

Police said anyone with information to call the Cold Case tip line 860-722-8477.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Haven police investigate shooting
Google
CT to get millions from Google location tracking settlement
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Snow forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: The first flakes of the season arrive tomorrow night! Snow transitions to rain early Wednesday