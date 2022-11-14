Unsolved murder in Hartford
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder.
A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015.
Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed.
Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward for information that solves the case.
Police said anyone with information to call the Cold Case tip line 860-722-8477.
