(WFSB) – Those interested in applying to Connecticut’s four state universities can do it for free on Tuesday.

The application fee for Central, Eastern, Southern and Western will be waived on November 15.

On November 15th, anyone who applies to one of the 4 Connecticut State Universities (CCSU, ECSU, WCSU and SCSU) In USA can do so for free. Application fee on that day will be WAIVED.

It usually costs $50 to apply.

Information on how to apply to each school can be found here.

