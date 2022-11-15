Amazon plans to cut about 10,000 jobs, according to report

(WFSB) - Amazon reportedly plans to lay off around 10,000 employees, mostly in corporate and technology positions.

According to a report from The New York Times, Amazon will reportedly lay off approximately 10,000 employees in the company.

This is about 3-percent of Amazon’s corporate employees and less than 1-percent of the global employees.

This cut will primarily affect those who work in the Alexa department, as well as human resources department.

This comes after Alexa is anticipated to lose an estimated $5 billion.

Eyewitness News spoke with a Quinnipiac University professor who said the reason for cut is anticipation of a slower growth rate after amazon stock was down over 40% this past year.

He said this shows that they’re trying to please the market because through layoffs, it shows Amazon is very serious about cost controls.

“When a company sees a rather precipitous drop in stock price and they start laying people off, if it looks as though they’re not doing that because they’re drowning and they’re just trying to cut cost and return to profitability, the market is generally extremely favorable,” said David Cadden, professor at Quinnipiac.

We might see an uptick in Amazon stock prices over the next few days, if not already today, but he said this won’t be enough to capture the losses of the past year.

Meta and Twitter also saw similar job cuts this year.

“It’s all similar in the sense of we’re not growing at the rate that we want, we’re growing at a troublesome future in terms of sales and advertising and returns, so let’s cut employment and that will cut cost,” said Cadden.

Amazon customers won’t see any major effects from this at all, but Cadden does mention that those 10,000 employees might have an unhappy holiday season because trying to find comparable employment for that many people in the short term might be tough.

