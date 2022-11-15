Ansonia Police search for suspect after car strikes home causing gas leak

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A driver fled on foot after crashing a car into a home on Smith Street Monday night.

According to fire officials, the car struck a gas meter which caused a gas leak in the neighborhood.

Four homes had to be evacuated due to the leak.

“Crews set up a perimeter, we started evacuating some homes just for safety precautions. We notified Eversource and the gas company so they could respond,” says Alex Horjatschun the Ansonia’s first fire assistant chief.

Residents were able to go back to their homes after the fire department quickly controlled the leak. However, Eversource still had to dig to shut off the gas line.

According to officials, no one was living in the home the car struck. Horjatschun says this situation could have been a lot worse.

“There is a lot of danger, there could be electrical sparks, something going on so it could cause the explosion. It’s a very volatile situation,” says Horjatschun.

Neighbors say speeding is a big issue on Smith Street, and police are still looking for the driver who fled.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

