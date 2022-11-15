Breeze Airways adds more flights out of Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways said it added more low-fare flights out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

The Connecticut Airport Authority announced on Tuesday that the nonstop flight locations included Pittsburgh, PA, Raleigh-Durham, NC, and New Orleans, LA.

“We welcome Breeze’s addition of new nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Connecticut Airport Authority’s Executive Director. “The new route, along with the return of Pittsburgh service, and the BreezeThru service to New Orleans complement the airline’s growing menu of destinations at Bradley International Airport. We appreciate Breeze’s continued partnership in bringing low-fares and so many convenient travel options to our passengers.”

The routes will operate with fares starting at $49 one way, if purchased by Nov. 21, for travel by May 16, 2023.

Pittsburgh – Friday and Monday, starting Feb. 3

Raleigh-Durham – Thursday and Sunday, starting Feb. 16

New Orleans – One-stop/no plane change, Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday, starting Feb. 3

From Bradley Airport, Breeze said it currently serves Charleston, SC, Columbus, OH, Jacksonville, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Nashville, TN, Norfolk, VA, Richmond, VA, Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, and Savannah, GA, nonstop. In 2023, the airline will also be introducing nonstop service to Phoenix, AZ and Vero Beach, FL.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president. “We’re thrilled to add more destinations from Hartford with nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham and Pittsburgh – as well as BreezeThru service to New Orleans.”

Bradley International Airport is a national base for Breeze Airways.

