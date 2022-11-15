Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing.

As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs.

With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether it’s home heating oil or alternative sources, everyone is going to be busy during the winter season.

Whether it’s a pellet stove or a wood burning one, Bill Mastrangelo from Superior Stone & Fireplace said, “people are coming like crazy.”

“When I get those 6 going in there, they’d probably heat anywhere from 6-7 hours and once that thing gets up to temperature, you’re pumping out 75000 BTUs of heat, 2000 square feet, offset your oil costs 50%,” said Mastrangelo.

The crew at Superior Stone & Fireplace in Hamden say that they’ve been swamped with people looking to cut their heating costs. With winter quickly approaching, it’s likely to stay this way for a while.

Mastrangelo said, “We’re overwhelmed with how much business we have.”

Connecticut’s home heating oil suppliers are overwhelmed as well.

“This is the time, as soon as the temperatures drop, people start thinking about keeping their homes warm,” said Mastrangelo.

Chris Herb is with the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association that represents 600 family owned home heating oil companies across Connecticut.

Chris Herb from Connecticut Energy Marketers Association said, “this winter is going to be a challenge. The war in Ukraine and Russian invasion continues to be a big driver of tight supply and higher costs.”

Herb said, “going into the season, we’re a little bit less expensive from where the winter ended last year. However, we’re much more expensive than it was when it started.”

There are steps you can take to try and keep your costs down. For example, lower you’re thermostat 7 to 10 degrees for 8 hours a day when you’re sleeping at night or out of the house during the day. Also, open your curtains, blinds, or shades during the day to let in sunlight.

There are other ways such as replacing the air filter in your furnace, using draft stoppers around your door, or weatherizing your windows.

Herb says to make sure you get your furnace tuned up.

“The first thing is you should be talking to your local fuel supplier, they’ll send out a licensed technician to make sure your heating system is working at peak efficiency, even if you only save 5 or 6% on your heating bills, this year, that can be significant,” Herb said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.