Connecticut Foodshare’s holiday collection events continue this week

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut Foodshare kicked off its annual holiday giving season.

One of its biggest events, dubbed “Bank of America Turkey Tuesday,” happened at its headquarters in Wallingford on Tuesday.

“We are committed to providing a Thanksgiving meal to over 50,000 of our neighbors throughout Connecticut,” said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare. “Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We are grateful to Bank of America for their steadfast partnership in making sure no one goes without a meal this Thanksgiving. Bank of America continues to help us meet our increased demand for food assistance not just through the holidays but year-round.”

The charity described Bank of America Turkey Tuesday as an opportunity for dignitaries, business leaders, community leaders, and friends to share their commitment to Connecticut Foodshare. The event is one of the largest and most successful turkey drives for Connecticut Foodshare in the state.

Another event, which has been ongoing, is Connecticut Foodshare’s 30th annual Turkey Trot.

Channel 3′s Scot Haney will be at the Stop & Shop in Simsbury Wednesday morning to help collect frozen turkeys for those in need.

More information on how to donate turkeys or money can be found on Foodshare’s website here.

