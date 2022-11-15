Contests
Gov. Lamont to talk about his second term in office

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about his victory over Bob Stefanowski on Nov. 9.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A week removed from his Campaign 2022 win, Connecticut’s governor planned to address his second term in office.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll talk about his administrative plans.

The news conference is set for 10:30 a.m. at the state capitol. Watch it live below:

Lamont, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski in the general election on Nov. 8.

