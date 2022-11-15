Gov. Lamont to talk about his second term in office
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A week removed from his Campaign 2022 win, Connecticut’s governor planned to address his second term in office.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he’ll talk about his administrative plans.
Lamont, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski in the general election on Nov. 8.
