Handguns, ammunition discovered when Hamden police investigate suspicious vehicle

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man on weapons charges.

Hamden police said they charged 27-year-old Javon Rose of Prospect with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, carrying a pistol without a permit and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Saturday, just after midnight, officers said they responded to the area of Norton Avenue and Palmer Avenue for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

One of the officers found the vehicle and the driver, whom they identified as Rose. Over the course of the investigation, police said two handguns were recovered inside the vehicle, along with various ammunition.

Police said Rose does not have a pistol permit.

He was scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Nov. 28 and held on a $25,000 bond.

