Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Handguns, ammunition discovered when Hamden police investigate suspicious vehicle

Javon Rose was arrested after Hamden police said they found two handguns and ammunition in his...
Javon Rose was arrested after Hamden police said they found two handguns and ammunition in his vehicle on Nov. 12.(Hamden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man on weapons charges.

Hamden police said they charged 27-year-old Javon Rose of Prospect with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, carrying a pistol without a permit and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Saturday, just after midnight, officers said they responded to the area of Norton Avenue and Palmer Avenue for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

One of the officers found the vehicle and the driver, whom they identified as Rose. Over the course of the investigation, police said two handguns were recovered inside the vehicle, along with various ammunition.

Police said Rose does not have a pistol permit.

He was scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Nov. 28 and held on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breeze Airways added more flights out of Bradley International Airport.
Breeze Airways adds more flights out of Bradley Airport
Frozen turkey
Connecticut Foodshare’s holiday collection events continue this week
Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about his victory over Bob Stefanowski on Nov. 9.
Gov. Lamont to talk about his second term in office
Bus drivers were at school bus lots.
Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton
Richard Atterberry strikes Hamden police cruisers and arrested in possession of a handgun.
Man strikes Hamden police cruisers