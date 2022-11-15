Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions.

The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable.

“Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford.

Lockhart has lived in an apartment building on May Street for the last 18 years.

She said the current conditions are difficult to live in.

“My bathtub is molded, it don’t make no sense to live like this for this long. Now we have a new management. They trying to get me out of here,” said Lockhart.

Other tenants raised concerns about rodents and malfunctioning elevators.

“You get rodents that climb up through the pipes and the radiator and stuff. It’s just not sanitary,” said Brandon Phillips of Hartford.

This building is just one of many in Hartford where tenants have raised concerns about living conditions.

The city’s housing code enforcement currently has 341 cases open.

“We have conversations every day because housing is a human right. And nobody should be living in those deplorable conditions,” said Maly Rosado, Hartford City Council President.

Rosado said city officials are working to hold landlords not in compliance accountable.

“We are also working aggressively with the state attorney’s office of how do we bring these landlords to the table and talk to us and send the message that they’re not going to continue to milk the system, to take these rents from our residents and have them living in deplorable conditions. That is not acceptable,” said Rosado.

Council members are looking at a resolution that includes action like hiring more housing code inspectors, finding funding for paying for emergency repairs and expanding tools available to city residents.

The resolution passed in committee and will go before the city council by the end of the month.

“Get the job done. People paying their rent. Get the job done,” said Lockhart.

